$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

On the recently passed covid 19 relief bill.a grand total.

900 billion.and many are asking how it's going to help them personally.so lets break some of this down.first being those direct deposits.it won't be the 12-hundred like the previous covid bill.this one is 600 dollars to individuals who met the criteria.

It's up to 24 hundred dollars per family.when will you see a check...its not entirely clear.

But on monday treasury secretary steven mnuchin says some checks could be in your mailbox as early as next week.

325 billion dollars is towards small business relief.the package also extends the federal unemployment insurance to 300 dollars per week through march.25 billion goes towards rental assistance and the important one month extension of eviction moratoriums..a concern as the moratorium was coming up on its end at the end of the year.

82 billion will go towards education... and 10 billion for childcare.29 billion for vaccine development... something senator young called the light at the end of the tunnel.22 billion for testing...and the something senator young says indiana specifically asked for..

Is the extension to expend funds from the cares act.to senator young... the bill is already months behind when it should have been out...and the 600 dollar amount is a result of compromise.

The number was just the right number to get the bill passed hoosiers sent me to washington to get an outcome.

An outcome often times involves principal compromise hoosiers couldn't wait any longer.so much of this package will go to the local levels.

