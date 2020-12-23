J&K DDC poll results: Omar slams BJP; Ram Madhav says 'Centre's policy won'

National Conference's Omar Abdullah hit out at BJP as results of Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls poured in.

Abdullah said that after this defeat BJP won't conduct Assembly polls in J&K anytime soon.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Madhav said DDC results are a victory of Centre's policies.

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration swept the maiden DDC polls.

The alliance of regional parties including NC and PDP won 110 seats.

BJP has emerged as the single largest party by bagging 74 seats.

Polling was held over eight phases beginning November 28 and ending on December 19.