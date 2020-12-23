J&K DDC poll results: Omar slams BJP; Ram Madhav says 'Centre's policy won'

Speaking to ANI on December 23, Vice President (VP) of Jammu Kashmir National Conference, Omar Abdullah spoke on DDC election results. Abdullah said, "I congratulate them (Bharatiya Janata Party) for their 3 seats (in Kashmir) but what about our 35 seats in Jammu. Admit that we have pan JandK presence." "BJP keeps calling (saying) us Kashmir based party. If we are Kashmir based with 35 seats in Jammu, then they are not even fully Jammu based," he added.
The District Development Council (DDC) election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls, said BJP leader Ram Madhav on December 23.He said, "The DDC election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls. The greatest win is for the locals who have endorsed the country's democratic system."
Counting of DDC polls are underway but so far the Gupkar Alliance is leading the elections. On the other hand, BJP has come out as the single largest party. On the results, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that the election has proved no matter what, one can't put an end to National Conference. Omar Abdullah said, "This election has proved that no matter what you do against National Conference, you can't put an end to its existence. Only Almighty or public has that power. Spread lies and propaganda but truth will come out someday." He further said, "We must also accept that there are some weaknesses in our organisation in some areas. We were expecting to win the election at some seats but could not. With this defeat, I don't think BJP govt will conduct Assembly elections here anytime soon. They would have announced the polls by now had they believed in democracy. So, we have time to strengthen our party."
BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur during his press conference informed that over 51% polling occurred in JandK's DDC elections. Further highlighting the vote share, Anurag Thakur said that BJP's vote share is 38.74% while that of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. Anurag Thakur said, "People participated extensively in the DDC election. Over 51% polling occurred which was very good compared to previous elections. Many parties in the Gupkar gang could not even challenge the BJP and Modi ji. BJP got 75 seats in Jammu and Kashmir which is the highest. The vote share of BJP is 38.74% and the total vote of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. BJP got a total of 4,87,364 votes and the total votes of NC, PDP and Congress together is 4,77,000 which is much less than BJP's vote."