In the new film "Sylvie's Love", Black life in late 1950's United States is celebrated in a multifaceted and gentle way.



Related videos from verified sources Trans Woman Goes On Blind Date To Find Love | LOVE DON'T JUDGE



DATING has been hard for New-Yorker Brandi. She is a proud black, transgender woman but unfortunately has dealt with her fair share of dodgy dates and men who treat her unfairly due to her identity... Credit: Barcroft TV Duration: 06:36 Published on December 1, 2020