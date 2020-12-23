Coroner IDs woman in Fort Wayne killed after car crashes into house on McClellan Street

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

Monday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5100 block of McClellan Street regarding a car crash with injuries involving a vehicle that crashed into a house killing a woman who was trapped underneath.

the allen county coroner's officer says 63-year-old "gwendolyn martin" died from blunt force injuries to the chest.

Witnesses tell police the car hit several parked cars before crashing into the house.

Witnesses say they saw a man and woman get out the car and leave.police were unable to locate the