Coroner IDs woman in Fort Wayne killed after car crashes into house on McClellan Street

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Just after 10 p.m.

Monday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5100 block of McClellan Street regarding a car crash with injuries involving a vehicle that crashed into a house killing a woman who was trapped underneath.

Witnesses tell police the car hit several parked cars before crashing into the house.

Witnesses say they saw a man and woman get out the car and leave.police were unable to locate the




