Daily Punch: Shahid Kapoor walks out of Shashank Khaitan’s Yoddha

Actor Shahid Kapoor who recently wrapped up his upcoming film Jersey has according to reports walked out of his next project Yoddha with Shashank Khaitan.

In other news,film Hera Pheri 3 which has been in news for some years now has been shelved indefinitely.

