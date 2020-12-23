Global  
 

Trump Slams Covid Relief Bill

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:36s
Trump Slams Covid Relief BillTrump Slams Covid Relief Bill

Trump Urges Congress To Amend COVID Relief Bill By Hiking Stimulus Payments

President Donald Trump has urged Congress to make amendments to the $900-billion coronavirus pandemic...
RTTNews


News24.com | Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a massive Covid economic relief package passed by...
News24


Politics Chat: Trump Is Preoccupied With Election Results While Relief Bill Stalls

Progress on the COVID-19 relief bill, as a lame duck President Trump continues to spread falsehoods...
NPR


President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands [Video]

President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands

President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow..

Credit: WFFT
$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump [Video]

$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in..

Credit: WFFT
Listen to Trump's sudden stipulation for Covid-19 stimulus bill [Video]

Listen to Trump's sudden stipulation for Covid-19 stimulus bill

President Trump issued a sudden pre-Christmas demand for changes to a desperately needed $900 billion pandemic relief bill that could potentially risk shattering the bipartisan compromise reached by..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:00