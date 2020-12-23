Trump Slams Covid Relief Bill

President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands



President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow.. Credit: WFFT Published 17 minutes ago

$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump



Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in.. Credit: WFFT Published 23 minutes ago