Trump Slams Covid Relief Bill

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s
Trump assails COVID relief bill, suggests he may not sign

Trump assails COVID relief bill, suggests he may not sign President Donald Trump is assailing the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress...
WorldNews


Live politics updates: Trump slams COVID stimulus bill, sending lawmakers scrambling

Trump says stimulus checks should exceed $600. Dems are on board. The proposal has been met with less...
USATODAY.com

Trump Sows Chaos With 11th-Hour Video Demanding $2000 Direct Payout Amendment to ‘Disgraceful’ Covid Relief Bill

Trump Sows Chaos With 11th-Hour Video Demanding $2000 Direct Payout Amendment to ‘Disgraceful’ Covid Relief Bill Trump Sows Chaos With 11th-Hour Video Demanding $2000 Direct Payout Amendment to 'Disgraceful' Covid...
Mediaite


President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands [Video]

President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands

President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow..

Credit: WFFT
$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump [Video]

$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in..

Credit: WFFT
President Trump denounces new COVID-19 relief bill and seeks multiple changes [Video]

President Trump denounces new COVID-19 relief bill and seeks multiple changes

President Trump denounced the new COVID-19 relief package he's expected to sign and urged congressional leaders to make several changes to the bill.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:22