NBA Considers Expansion, Commissioner Adam Silver Says
On Dec.
21, Silver told the media that COVID-19 has caused the league to re-examine the possibility of future expansion.
NBA's Adam Silver: We're rigorous about Covid protocolsNBA commissioner Adam Silver details the protocols in the “bubble” before the first game back in July.
Shannon Sharpe breaks down why it's likely that the NBA season will return before Christmas | UNDISPUTEDWhile we’re less than a month removed from the Los Angeles Lakers winning the title in the Orlando bubble, the league is already making plans to start its new season before Christmas. Commissioner..