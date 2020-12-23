Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Joe Biden’s @POTUS Handle To Start With Zero Followers
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Joe Biden’s @POTUS Handle To Start With Zero Followers
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published
7 minutes ago
Joe Biden’s @POTUS Handle To Start With Zero Followers
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Twitter to make Joe Biden’s @POTUS account begin with zero followers and tweets
Social media platform Twitter has decided that it will make fresh Twitter accounts for US...
BGR India - Published
6 hours ago
Also reported by •
The Verge
•
Newsmax
The Trump administration inherited President Obama's millions of Twitter followers in 2017 - but Twitter said Joe Biden will 'start from zero' when he takes over @POTUS, according to his team
This will be the second time the @POTUS Twitter account will pass to a new president, but the...
Business Insider - Published
21 hours ago
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Christmas
United States Congress
Republican Party
Israel
Joe Biden
The Wall Street Journal
Antarctica
Walmart
Kamala Harris
Apple Inc.
Americans
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Lakers
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Kyrie
Kawhi
Trump Stimulus
Zach Wilson
LeBron James
Stimulus Check
Tayshia Adams
Blackwater
Zac Clark
Josh Gordon
Anthony Davis
West Point Cheating Scandal
WORTH WATCHING
President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill
Sydney aquarium penguins get a bubbly Christmas
Israel to hold snap election in March, fourth in two years
Review of the Year: What challenges lie ahead in 2021?