Police Chase Ends In Crash In Gardena, 1 Killed
At least one person was killed after an police pursuit ended in a wreck in Gardena Tuesday night.
Police Chase Ends With Multi-Vehicle Crash, Officer-Involved ShootingA person is recovering after being shot by police Saturday night.
1 Person Arrested, 2 Injured After Police Chase Ends With Crash On I-79One person was arrested and two others were injured after a police chase ended with a crash in Washington County.
1 Person Arrested, Another Injured After Police Chase Ends With Crash On I-79One person has been arrested and another was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended with a crash on I-79.