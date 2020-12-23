Global  
 

Charlie Brown Tree Grove Brightens Holiday Season

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:32s - Published
For the past 12 years, the quaint town of Windsor has hosted the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove, a bright and festive event highlighting 205 individually decorated Christmas trees.“Windsor at Christmas time is a winter wonderland”, town council member Deborah Fudge shares.

“We’ve got the music and the trees and the children laughing”, Mayor Dominic Foppoli adds.

The tree grove event celebrates Christmas and community.

“These trees are bought by individuals, by classrooms and by groups and the money all goes to non-profits in Windsor”, Fudge explains, “This event means a great deal to Windsor and there was no way even with COVID we couldn’t at least put something on”.With social distancing and other ...

