Nearly 4 In 10 Americans Don’t Want COVID Vaccine

Concord company's autonomous planes being used to distribute vaccine to rural areas
Lyft says it will provide 60 million free and discounted rides for people to get to COVID-19 vaccination sites. The goal is to help people in low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities get better..
More frontline workers across Ohio, including the firefighters in Reading, are receiving the vaccine for COVID-19.