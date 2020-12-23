Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Largest Crowds Ever Caught on Camera

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:00s - Published
Top 10 Largest Crowds Ever Caught on Camera

Top 10 Largest Crowds Ever Caught on Camera

Something tells us none of these occurred in 2020.

For this list, we’ll be looking at historical events where an incredible amount of people were captured on camera.

Something tells us none of these occurred in 2020.

For this list, we’ll be looking at historical events where an incredible amount of people were captured on camera.

Our countdown includes Democracy and Martyrs Rally, The Funeral of Ruhollah Khomeini, Kumbh Mela 2019, and more!




You Might Like