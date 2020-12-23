Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal

Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal

Merlin Pambuan, an ICU nurse, beat the odds of her eight-month ordeal with COVID-19 by walking out the front door this week of St.

Mary Medical Center, the Long Beach, California hospital where she has worked for the past 40 years.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

It was an emotional moment as nurse Merlin Pambuan was applauded by co-workers as she made her exit this week after eight months of being treated for COVID-19 at St.

Mary Medical Center - the Long Beach, California hospital where she has worked for the past 40 years.

Pambuan was brought to tears as she hugged the doctor and other healthcare workers who helped bring her back from a harrowing situation.

"I'm thankful.

This is my second life." In a tragic role reversal, Pambuan, a veteran intensive care unit nurse, who had been caring for COVID patients, was admitted to St.

Mary's ICU in the Spring.

The 66-year-old was rendered unconscious by paralysis-inducing sedation and placed on a ventilator to breathe.

A feeding tube was later inserted.

Her situation was often dire, said attending physician, Dr. Maged Tanios.

"At multiple times, she was very near death.

I would say this happened at least half a dozen times that she was very near death.

We had a hard time keeping her oxygen compatible with life and we had to use a lot of other treatment that improved her oxygen." By the time she awoke and could breathe on her own again, Pambuan was too weak to stand.

But fought back and struggled through weeks of painful therapy to regain her strength... Now Pambuan is finally home, where she will continue her recuperation.

When or if she will return to work in the ICU remains an open question but in the meantime, Pambuan said she feels indebted to her co-workers for their care.

Her message to others in her shoes: "Don't lose hope.

Just fight.

Fight, because look at me.

I'm going home and I'm walking."




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

St. Mary Medical Center (Long Beach) Hospital in California, United States


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump issues wave of pre-Christmas pardons, holds off on signing COVID relief bill

 President Trump has issued more than a dozen pardons, including several former Republican Congress members; people who pleaded guilty as part of the Russia..
CBS News

Kirk Cameron and Christmas Carolers Flaunt COVID Mask Rules, Social Distancing

 Kirk Cameron took his anti-mask Xmas caroling on the road again, but this time he encountered protesters who were enraged by the flaunting of COVID precautions...
TMZ.com
R. Kelly's child pornography trial delayed until September 2021 [Video]

R. Kelly's child pornography trial delayed until September 2021

R. Kelly's child pornography trial will now take place in September 2021, after the Covid-19 pandemic led to a further delay.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Intensive care unit Intensive care unit Hospital ward that provides intensive care medicine

Newsom's stay-at-home order set to be triggered in Southern California

 The Southern California region's ICU capacity has dropped to 13.1% because of the growing number of COVID-19​ cases.
CBS News

Hospitals overwhelmed as pandemic surges

 The pandemic is on the rise across the U.S. as Christmas week approaches. Hospitals and ICUs are overwhelmed, and California is reporting that more people are..
CBS News

Fire in ICU unit treating COVID-19 patients kills 9

 Turkey's health minister said an oxygen cylinder exploded.
CBS News

Hospitals at the brink as states brace for surge in COVID-19 deaths

 Southern California has run out of ICU beds as the coronavirus ravages the state. Carter Evans reports.
CBS News

California California State of the United States of America

Hospitals in California struggle to cope with coronavirus surge, as vaccine efforts ramp up

 Hospitals in California are struggling to deal with a surge in COVID-19patients. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is announcing new deals for more vaccine doses..
CBS News

Meet Alex Padilla, California’s Next Senator

 Wednesday: He will be the state’s first Latino senator. Also: Shirley Weber will be secretary of state.
NYTimes.com

Christmas gatherings could accelerate nation's COVID-19 crisis

 Officials are imploring Americans to stay home for the Christmas holidays as coronavirus cases accelerate in states like California amid fears of a new, highly..
CBS News

Mostly maskless carolers protest L.A. County stay-at-home order

 The demonstration, lead by actor Kirk Cameron, was against a likely extension of the order amid California's raging COVID-19 surge.
CBS News

Long Beach, California Long Beach, California City in California, United States

No Doubt Drummer Adrian Young 'Memba Him?!

 Long Beach-local Adrian Young shot to stardom in the late '90s, along with his wacky persona and fast tempo percussions, as the drummer in the super popular..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Banner ER nurse says lack of ICU space is affecting rest of hospital [Video]

Banner ER nurse says lack of ICU space is affecting rest of hospital

An emergency room nurse who worked in the ICU over the summer said the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic remains the same.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:25Published
Beloved Oakland Nurse Dies of COVID-19 [Video]

Beloved Oakland Nurse Dies of COVID-19

A beloved Oakland nurse who worked at Highland Hospital for more than 30 years is being mourned after dying of COVID-19. Kenny Choi reports. (12-18-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:59Published
Arizona ICU nurse details what work is like inside the hospital [Video]

Arizona ICU nurse details what work is like inside the hospital

An Arizona ICU nurse does not mince words when detailing what work and life are like during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tough shifts and a potential surge that he fears will only get worse.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:04Published