Trump rejects COVID relief bill

Trump rejects COVID relief bill

Trump rejects COVID relief bill

President Trump is demanding changes to the new COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, saying the $600 direct payments allocated in the bill are to small.

Trump rejects COVID relief bill passed by Congress, calling it 'a disgrace'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a massive COVID economic relief package passed by...
Trump Sows Chaos With 11th-Hour Video Demanding $2000 Direct Payout Amendment to 'Disgraceful' Covid Relief Bill

Trump Sows Chaos With 11th-Hour Video Demanding $2000 Direct Payout Amendment to ‘Disgraceful’ Covid Relief Bill Trump Sows Chaos With 11th-Hour Video Demanding $2000 Direct Payout Amendment to 'Disgraceful' Covid...
CNN's John Harwood Suggests Trump Could Have Ulterior Motive for Upending Covid Relief Bill: 'He's Trying to Take Other Republicans Down With Him'

CNN's John Harwood suggests Trump could have ulterior motive for jeopardizing Covid-19 relief bill:...
Trump Slams Covid Relief Bill

Trump Slams Covid Relief Bill

President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands

President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands

President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow..

$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump

$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in..

