2021 KTM 250 SX-F Dyno Test Video Credit: Dirt Rider - Duration: 01:11s - Published 3 minutes ago 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Dyno Test Unsurprisingly, the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F produces some of the highest numbers along the curve on the dyno, including the most peak horsepower, as it has in years past. 0

