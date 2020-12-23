Global  
 

Chelsea Pensioners offered 'early Christmas present' of coronavirus vaccine

Around 300 Chelsea Pensioners have been offered the coronavirus vaccine,calling it “the best early Christmas present we could hope for”.

ThePfizer/BioNTech vaccine was taken to veterans living at the Royal HospitalChelsea, London, on Wednesday.

The vaccinations were carried out by PippaNightingale, chief nurse at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS FoundationTrust, who called it a “real honour”.


