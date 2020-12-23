India has potential to attract big investments: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Addressing at the event 'Future of Energy in India' in the national capital on December 23, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "India has the potential to attract big investments.

All Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in the oil and gas sector are expanding.

A lot of energy efficiency initiatives are being taken in the power sector."


