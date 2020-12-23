Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin Durant is back!

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Kevin Durant is back!

Kevin Durant is back!

What I’m Hearing: Coach Steve Kerr on the Durant, Irving and the rest of the Nets


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kevin Durant gave really awkward interview amid Charles Barkley tension

Kevin Durant’s impressive return: 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and one extremely awkward...
Upworthy - Published

Kevin Durant stars in return as Nets rout Warriors

Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team as the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the...
The Age - Published Also reported by •BBC SportUpworthy


Kevin Durant returns in grand style as Brooklyn Nets open season with emphatic home win

With 22 points against one of his former teams, the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant officially...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •BBC SportNYTimes.com



Related videos from verified sources

Why Kevin Durant is the Ultimate Safety Net for Brooklyn [Video]

Why Kevin Durant is the Ultimate Safety Net for Brooklyn

Kevin Durant made his long awaited return, playing on an NBA court for the first time in 552 days in the Brooklyn Nets preseason game against the Washington Wizards.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:29Published
Nick Wright: Kevin Durant denies speaking to Harden of trade to Nets | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Kevin Durant denies speaking to Harden of trade to Nets | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to news that Kevin Durant denies speaking to James Harden of a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Nick feels there's no way they haven't spoken and this continues the drama around Durant.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:15Published
Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant will not be impacted by his injury, he'll still be great upon return to Nets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant will not be impacted by his injury, he'll still be great upon return to Nets | UNDISPUTED

For the first time since his run with the Golden State Warriors ended with an Achilles injury 2 seasons ago, Kevin Durant said he feels good while playing. KD said he feels solid and isn’t going to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:30Published