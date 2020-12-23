The Queen's year in review
We take a look at the Queen's year in review, as the global pandemic saw HerMajesty undertake her royal duties via video call for the first time.
Christmas puddings made by royal family given to armed forcesChristmas puddings that were mixed by four generations of the royal familyhave been distributed to armed forces communities at home and abroad as partof a Royal British Legion project. The Queen,..
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this yearQueen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be on Amazon's Alexa devices for the first time on December 25.
Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series YetOn Monday, Netflix announced "The Queen's Gambit" is its biggest limited series yet. Business Insider reports the series was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days. It debuted on..