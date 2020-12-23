Humana partners with Veteran's Outreach Center

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Humana will work with the Veteran's Outreach Center to help connect people with affordable health care.

For the veteran's outreach center this year.

Humana announced a partnership with the veteran's outreach nter.

Representatives from both organizations holding a press conference this afternoon.

Humana specializes in connecting people with affordable health care.

The outreach center says its a service that is needed to ensure people have access to proper health care.

"humana is going to be here on a regular basis providing assistance to those are searching for affordable healthcare.

Especially our veterans, linking those with mental health issues with the proper care and help that they need.

So this is great for everybody."

Humana also presented the outreach center with a check for 10,000 dollars.

The outreach center plans on using that money to buy food and supplies for the veterans they serve.

