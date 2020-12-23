Exes Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau fight over OnlyFans on Twitter

Exes Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau are no strangers to making what should be private conversations very, very public.The girls are fighting again and this time it’s about OnlyFans.In August, Thorne made headlines after she joined OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform that allows adult content.

Her announcement caused the site to crash.Mongeau had already joined the site in May and it later was announced that she had become one of the top-earning accounts.Thorne faced backlash for claiming on her Instagram Story that she was “the first” to join OnlyFans.

Mongeau made a little dig at her ex’s recent comment.Thorne tweeted about the release of her new single “SFB” (Stupid F****** B****), which is rumored to be about Mongeau, and said, “she wishes she was me”.But Mongeau wrote: “Imagine taking the time to write, direct, and fund entire song about me called stupid f****** b**** and also being bella thorne smfh”.The pair initially claimed to be cordial following their breakup, but started getting rocky afterMongeau got engaged to Jake Paul