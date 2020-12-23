Global  
 

Fashion Historian Fact Checks The Crown's Wardrobes

Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Duration: 21:55s
Fashion historian Raissa Bretaña fact checks the historical accuracy of the costumes of the royal family in Netflix's The Crown.

She analyzes every aspect of the wardrobes of three royals; Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, and Princess Diana.

She also explains the evolution of each layer of historical dress from Princess Elizabeth's 1947 wedding gown to Princess Diana's 1981 wedding gown.

Find out how spot on The Crown's wardrobe department got it, from their undergarments and hair to their shoes and infamous jewelry.


