Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Home-coming French expats relieved to escape Britain

Sam Cabral, a French expatriate living in Britain, expressed relief on Wednesday as she stepped off a Eurostar train from London, becoming one of the first people to make the trip after a travel ban imposed over COVID-19 worries was eased.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eurostar Eurostar International high-speed railway service connecting the United Kingdom with France, Belgium and the Netherlands


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

