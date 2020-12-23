Global  
 

The Best Video Game of 2020

Welcome to MojoPlays, and recently, we had to make the tough decision regarding what to name our Game of the Year.

There were plenty of excellent contenders from charming titles like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” to action games like “Ghost of Tsushima” and “Hades”.

After careful consideration (very careful given how often it was delayed), we have decided to name “Cyberpunk 2077” as MojoPlays’ 2020 Game of the Year.




