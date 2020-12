7 Things to Know About Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:13s - Published 6 minutes ago 7 Things to Know About Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 Ever since CD Projekt started talking about “Cyberpunk 2077”, Johnny Silverhand’s role in the game has been kept under a tight lid. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ever since CD Projekt started talking about “Cyberpunk 2077”, Johnny Silverhand’s role in the game has been kept under a tight lid. However, there are bits of “Cyberpunk” lore that reveal more about his character.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 10 Tips For Getting Started In Cyberpunk 2077



With “Cyberpunk 2077” finally out after being in development for what feels like ages, the time has come for us to take on Night City and the denizens within it. In this video, we're breaking down.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:02 Published 16 minutes ago 10 Things to Know Before Playing Cyberpunk 2077



It's seems like we've been waiting to play Cyberpunk 2077 forever! In this video we're looking at 10 things to know before playing CD Projekt Red's newest title - if we ever get to, that is. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:09 Published 3 weeks ago Keanu Reeves Takes 'Cyberpunk 2077' Fans BTS



Keanu Reeves takes video game fans behind the scenes of his motion capture work for his role in "Cyberpunk 2077", showing them how he got into character for Johnny Silverhand. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:22 Published on November 20, 2020