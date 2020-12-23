Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warren Introduces New COVID Testing Bill

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Warren Introduces New COVID Testing Bill

Warren Introduces New COVID Testing Bill

Senator Elizabeth Warren has brought forth legislation for free mass coronavirus testing for essential workers and those incarcerated.

The bill is called the Expanding COVID-19 Testing Capacity Act of 2020.

The bill would also require protections for those who are hired as a result of the bill.

The federal government would manufacture and distribute COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

The kits would be delivered to community centers, congregate care settings, schools, and childcare facilities.

The kits would also go to religious centers, prisons and jails, businesses that employ essential workers." This legislation would also allocate another $25 billion in state, local, territorial, and tribal testing systems.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren introduces bill that would provide free COVID testing for schools, daycares, churches, jails, and more

The bill allows those at high risk of catching or spreading the virus to get a free test, including...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio: More Restrictions Are Coming [Video]

Mayor De Blasio: More Restrictions Are Coming

It was a grim day across the Tri-State Area as New Jersey recorded close to 100 deaths, Connecticut's positivity rate went up, and New York continued to get the word out about testing sites across the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published
New COVID-19 testing site opens in Warren [Video]

New COVID-19 testing site opens in Warren

New COVID-19 testing site opens in Warren

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:17Published
New COVID-19 testing site in Warren offers saliva tests starting Dec. 3 [Video]

New COVID-19 testing site in Warren offers saliva tests starting Dec. 3

New COVID-19 testing site in Warren offers saliva tests starting Dec. 3

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:38Published