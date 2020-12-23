Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published 6 days ago

Warren Introduces New COVID Testing Bill

Senator Elizabeth Warren has brought forth legislation for free mass coronavirus testing for essential workers and those incarcerated.

The bill is called the Expanding COVID-19 Testing Capacity Act of 2020.

The bill would also require protections for those who are hired as a result of the bill.

The federal government would manufacture and distribute COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

The kits would be delivered to community centers, congregate care settings, schools, and childcare facilities.

The kits would also go to religious centers, prisons and jails, businesses that employ essential workers." This legislation would also allocate another $25 billion in state, local, territorial, and tribal testing systems.