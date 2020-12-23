Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:56s - Published 4 minutes ago

WEB EXTRA: Baltimore Explosion And Scaffolding Collapse

An explosion at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in Baltimore, Maryland left at least 21 people injured, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Witnesses say they heard an explosion Wednesday morning (12/23) and then saw scaffolding fall from the building.

Two window washers were rescued after they were left clinging to scaffolding.

BGE said construction likely caused the incident.