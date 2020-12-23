Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: Baltimore Explosion And Scaffolding Collapse

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:56s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Baltimore Explosion And Scaffolding Collapse

WEB EXTRA: Baltimore Explosion And Scaffolding Collapse

An explosion at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in Baltimore, Maryland left at least 21 people injured, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Witnesses say they heard an explosion Wednesday morning (12/23) and then saw scaffolding fall from the building.

Two window washers were rescued after they were left clinging to scaffolding.

BGE said construction likely caused the incident.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Baker Announces $668 Million ReliefP Plan To Aid Small Business Amid COVID-19 [Video]

Gov. Baker Announces $668 Million ReliefP Plan To Aid Small Business Amid COVID-19

In his press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said, "This money will go to restaurants, retailers, and other businesses that have been hit hard by COVID."

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:37Published
Multiple People Injured In Explosion At Downtown Baltimore BGE Building [Video]

Multiple People Injured In Explosion At Downtown Baltimore BGE Building

Multiple people are injured after an explosion was reported at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in downtown Baltimore.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 04:16Published
Witness Says He Saw Debris Fall From Window, Glass Shaking In Baltimore BGE Building Explosion [Video]

Witness Says He Saw Debris Fall From Window, Glass Shaking In Baltimore BGE Building Explosion

Witness Says He Saw Debris Fall From Window, Glass Shaking In Baltimore BGE Building Explosion

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published