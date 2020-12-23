Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published 4 minutes ago

KFC Launches Gaming Console With Built-in Chicken Warmer

KFC has partnered with hardware manufacturer Cooler Master to create the “KFConsole.” .

The new Intel-powered game console is shaped like a KFC bucket and comes with a built-in “chicken chamber.” .

KFC proudly claims it to be the “world’s first.”.

The Bargain Bucket-shaped machine features the world's first built-in chicken chamber, which is kitted out to keep its contents hot, ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions, KFC, via CNN.

The chicken chamber utilizes a custom-built cooling system that pulls heat being produced by the console’s components.

According to Cooler Master, the KFConsole has two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD drives and an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element.

It offers a frame rate of 240 frames per second and 4k display compatibility.

This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like?, Mark Cheevers, KFC U.K. & Ireland’s PR and Social Media Lead, via CNN