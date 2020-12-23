Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP

Global  
 

(CNN) Sen.

Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate.

Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov.

Gavin Newsom to choose a Black woman to replace her due to a lack of diversity in the chamber.

And while his appointment on Tuesday of Secretary of State Alex Padilla as California's first Latino senator was historic, it comes with the reality that the 117th Congress will have no Black women in the upper chamber.


