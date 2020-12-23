Trump Throws Congress-Approved COVID Relief Bill Into Doubt
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:17s - Published
4 minutes ago
Trump Throws Congress-Approved COVID Relief Bill Into Doubt
In a surprise move, President Trump has demanded Congress revise the $900 billion COVID relief legislation it has just passed.
Bofta Yimam reports.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
President Donald Trump is assailing the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress...
WorldNews - Published
19 hours ago Also reported by •
Japan Today • News24 • Khaleej Times • RTTNews • TMZ.com • USATODAY.com
President Donald Trump, in a stunning Tuesday night tweet, called the $900 billion Covid relief bill...
Upworthy - Published
21 hours ago
President Trump has issued more than a dozen pardons, including several former Republican Congress...
CBS News - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph • USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Las Vegan reacts to news of a new coronavirus relief bill After more than six months of failed negotiations, Congress finally striking a deal to get relief to the American people. After more than six months of failed negotiations, Congress finally striking a.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 42 minutes ago
INSIDER Poll: $600-Stimulus Check Too Small On Sunday, Republicans and Democrats in Congress agreed upon a new $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. This includes sending out the second round of stimulus checks for adults. That's half the amount.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 57 minutes ago
Trump's veto threat could trigger federal shutdown Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, threatened not to sign a $2.3.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:58 Published 1 hour ago