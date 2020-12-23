|
|
|
From glowing Santas to nativity scenes, antique shop gives classic Christmas decorations new life
Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 03:19s - Published
From glowing Santas to nativity scenes, antique shop gives classic Christmas decorations new life
The smiling snowmen and toy soldiers standing outside Rosebud Antiques transport many back to the magic of Christmas they remember as a kid.
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records
10 Festive Holiday-Themed , World Records.
10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018, Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked
more than..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:37Published
|
|
Christmas tree demand booms at this local farm!
Business is booming at Anne Ellen’s Christmas tree farm, a family-owned and operated business in Manalapan, New Jersey, that grows more than 50,000 Christmas trees every year. Despite the pandemic..
Credit: Localish Duration: 01:56Published
|