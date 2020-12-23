WAAY 31 Hero Salute: Capt. Omar Sharif

He graduated from the University of North Alabama and enlisted in the U.S. Army

This morning's salute goes out to captain omar sharif myra sharif wants to honor captain sharif today.

Captain sharif enlisted in the united states army in 2005 -- and deployed to iraq in 2008 cpt sharif is a proud graduate of the university of north alabama -- where he was part of army rotc.

He graduated with a bachelors degree in business information in computer information systems. myra, thanks for helping us salute captain sharif-- from all of us at waay 31, thank you for your service.

