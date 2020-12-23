Downtown Baltimore Explosion Update: 4 P.M. December 23, 2020

View the scene after Baltimore explosionAt least 23 people were injured, nine critically, after a partial roof collapse and explosion in downtown Baltimore, according to the fire department.
