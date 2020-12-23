Downtown Baltimore Explosion Update: 4 P.M. December 23, 2020

City fire officials say a total of 23 people have been rescued following an explosion at Baltimore...



Related videos from verified sources View the scene after Baltimore explosion



At least 23 people were injured, nine critically, after a partial roof collapse and explosion in downtown Baltimore, according to the fire department. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:29 Published 21 minutes ago Baltimore Officials Give An Update On Explosion At BGE Building



City officials give an update on the explosion at the BGE building in downtown Baltimore Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 08:15 Published 5 hours ago Multiple People Injured In Explosion At Downtown Baltimore BGE Building



Multiple people are injured after an explosion was reported at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in downtown Baltimore. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 04:16 Published 6 hours ago