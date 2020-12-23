Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Downtown Baltimore Explosion Update: 4 P.M. December 23, 2020

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 04:18s - Published
Downtown Baltimore Explosion Update: 4 P.M. December 23, 2020Downtown Baltimore Explosion Update: 4 P.M. December 23, 2020

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

23 rescued after explosion at BGE offices in downtown Baltimore

City fire officials say a total of 23 people have been rescued following an explosion at Baltimore...
bizjournals - Published


Related videos from verified sources

View the scene after Baltimore explosion [Video]

View the scene after Baltimore explosion

At least 23 people were injured, nine critically, after a partial roof collapse and explosion in downtown Baltimore, according to the fire department.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:29Published
Baltimore Officials Give An Update On Explosion At BGE Building [Video]

Baltimore Officials Give An Update On Explosion At BGE Building

City officials give an update on the explosion at the BGE building in downtown Baltimore

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 08:15Published
Multiple People Injured In Explosion At Downtown Baltimore BGE Building [Video]

Multiple People Injured In Explosion At Downtown Baltimore BGE Building

Multiple people are injured after an explosion was reported at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in downtown Baltimore.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 04:16Published