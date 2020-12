Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:52s - Published 2 minutes ago

Ruck for Make-A-Wish to help make wishes come true

Aaron Jarrett and his daughter are going on a 50-mile ruck in the days leading up to Christmas - that means they are hiking 50 miles with extra weight in their packs.

They are raising money to make the Make-A-Wish dreams of two boys come true.

You can help at BelieveInWishMagic.com.