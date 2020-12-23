Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal

Global  
 

[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections.

On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced having reached a deal with the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses by July 31. That's up from the initial 100 million doses ordered already. The deal follows a similar extension of doses reached by the U.S. with Moderna for their vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses to be administered. The $2 billion deal calls for at least an additional 70 million doses to be provided to the U.S. by June 30.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery.

The Christmas is around the corner and markets in West Bengal all decked up in the festival season. The shopkeepers in Siliguri were seen selling decorative items ahead of Christmas but sales got affected this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. A shopkeeper said, "Even during this Christmas season, sales are not as expected. It will be difficult to recover the money I have invested." A few customers were seen at the market but the buzz was missing. The world will celebrate Christmas on December 25.

The Idaho Division of Public Health (IDHW) has received reports of two health care workers experiencing severe allergic reactions after receiving the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Idaho Division of Public Health (IDHW) has received reports of two health care workers experiencing severe allergic reactions after receiving the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

