Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal

Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in WB's Siliguri



The Christmas is around the corner and markets in West Bengal all decked up in the festival season. The shopkeepers in Siliguri were seen selling decorative items ahead of Christmas but sales got affected this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. A shopkeeper said, "Even during this Christmas season, sales are not as expected. It will be difficult to recover the money I have invested." A few customers were seen at the market but the buzz was missing. The world will celebrate Christmas on December 25.

