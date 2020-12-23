Stranded lorry drivers clash with police
Thousands of lorry drivers stranded in Dover have been told they must produce negative COVID-19 tests before crossing the Channel.
'We are angry and hungry', says lorry driver waiting for virus test in KentPolish lorry driver Greg Baranski, 39, describes the atmosphere and conditionsat Manston Airport as testing begins. More than 5,000 HGVs are being held inthe county, with drivers being tested for..
Lorry drivers clash with police in DoverPolice hold back drivers trying to enter the Port of Dover in Kent afterFrench authorities announced the coronavirus ban has been lifted and journeysfrom the UK will be allowed to resume, but those..