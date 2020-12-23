Global  
 

Stranded lorry drivers clash with police

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:48s - Published
Stranded lorry drivers clash with police

Stranded lorry drivers clash with police

Thousands of lorry drivers stranded in Dover have been told they must produce negative COVID-19 tests before crossing the Channel.


