Caught On Camera: Car Flips Over In Front Of House During Blizzard Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:30s - Published 10 minutes ago Caught On Camera: Car Flips Over In Front Of House During Blizzard A viewer in Prior Lake said this vehicle "slid down the hill in front of our house and his car flew over our wall and landed upside down in our driveway." The driver was not injured (0:30). WCCO 4 News - December 23, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Guy Steals Mechanical Santa Claus From Christmas Lights Decoration



This guy stole a mechanical Santa Claus from the owner's front porch. He sneakily entered through the driveway and picked up the toy and, walked away. This incident was captured on the owner's security.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago