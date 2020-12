BGE building explodes in downtown Baltimore, injuring several

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:45s - Published 3 minutes ago

BALTIMORE CITY --- CLOSINGSTREETS --- AND REQUIRING THERESCUE OF MORE THAN 20 PEOPLE--- INCLUDING TWO WINDOWASHERS LEFT HANGING OFF AHIGH RISE.

WMAR 2 NEWS'S DAVEDETLING HAS BEEN ON SCENESINCE EARLY THIS MORNING.

DAVE-- HOW ARE THINGS LOOKING OUTTHERE NOW?THIS EXPLOSION HAPPENED EIGHTHOURS AGO AT THE BGE BUILDINGON LEXINGTON.

YOU CAN SEE THESCAFFOLDING STILL HANGING.THIS MORNING'S BLAST ---SENDING A SPECIAL OPS TEAM TTHE RESCUTHE RESCUATTHE RESCUATSbroke the glass.

IT WAS ARESCUE BY THE BALTIMORE CITYFIRE DEPARTMENT THAT PULLEDTWO WINDOW WASHERS TO SAFETYAFTER THEIR SCAFFOLDCOLLAPSED.

16:33 RECORDING:Glowing ropes down and willsecure them with our lines.WeMINUTES THEY TWO MEN WERE LEFTDANGLING OUTSIDE THE 10THFLOOR OF THE DOWNTOWN BGEBUILDING MONDAY MORNING.BUILDING MONDAY MORNING.ATBUILDING MONDAY MORNING.ATS20:24-41 CHIEF NILESFORD/BALTIMORE CITY FIRE DEPT.They were still tethered tothe wires on the side of thebuilding of the roof.

On thearrival of our units at thatpoint our members made thedecision to actually bringthem in inside the buildingthrough the 10th and the 11floor.

RADIO BROADCAST GIVINGTHE SENCE OF URGENCY WHECREWS ARRIVED ON SCENE.

18:19RECORDING: Portis of acollapse of the roof on the16th floor.

The patient wehave has burns across bothands.

THE ROOF EXPLOSION SAYSBGEWORK ON THE BUILDINGHANDLING AND BOILER SYSTEM.THE BLASTBLACKBURN WHO WAS WORKINGSECURITY NEARBY.

31:23 DAVANTEBLACKBURN/ SECURITY GUARD: Youcould feel building shake.

Ithought it was an earthquakeor something like that.

So, Icame outside and I saw alittle bit of smoke comingfrom on top of the building.THE EXPLOSION ALSO INJURINGPEOPLE INSIDE THE MOSTLY EMPTYBUILDING INVESTIGATORS SAY 23PEOPLE WERE RESCUED.

21 WERETAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL MOSTTHE VICTIMS WERE TREATED FORBURNS.

16:38-50 BLAIRADAMS/PIO, BALTIMORE CITY FIREDEPT.: At this time we do havefire department personnelgoing through the building,each floor, just to make surethat there arenadditional people that weaccounted for everybody thatwas in fact inside thebuilding.

AS FOR THE 2 WINDOWWASHERSBALTIMORIANS WHO WATCHED THEDRAMATIC RESCUE JUST GLAD TMEN ARE BACK ON THE GROUND.31:52-53 DAVANTE BLACKBURN/SECURITY GUARD: IeveryoneAND THIS IS STILL AN ONGOIINVESTIGATION.

AS FOR THEWINDOW WASHERS ---INTERPRETORS WERE BROUGHT INTO HELP ASSIST WITH THELANGUAGE BARRIER.

LIVE INDOWNTOWN BALTIMORE CITY, DAVDETLING, WMAR 2 NEWSINSTEAD OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS-- IT'S LOOKING MORE