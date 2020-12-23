Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:26s - Published 6 minutes ago

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders

Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for his careless behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.

.

The 50-year-old ‘Growing Pains’ actor has helped organize at least two caroling events in protest of California’s stay-at-home orders.

.

In a post to his Instagram on Dec.

13, Cameron said he was celebrating his “God-given liberties” and “constitutionally protected rights” to sing.

.

We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our savior, Kirk Cameron, via Instagram.

He later posted videos of one of the caroling events, showing a large crowd of maskless people standing shoulder-to-shoulder and singing loudly.

.

The protests are reportedly being held in conjunction with Sing it Louder USA, an organization that encourages people to “say no to [government] tyrants.”.

Are you fed up with govt officials imposing restrictions on how you celebrate Christmas?

… IT’S TIME TO SAY NO TO GOVT TYRANTS who are attempting to control our lives, Sing it Louder USA, via website.

Much of California is currently under state-mandated stay-at-home orders due to surging COVID-19 cases and low ICU capacity.

.

California has been reporting tens of thousands of new cases a day, with a state total of over 1.9 million coronavirus cases