Lunch for Nurses

Erlanger hospital covid staff got a free holiday meal today to say thanks for all their hard work.

Mcgriff insurance donated 350 meals for them.

The company says it was an easy decision because of all the hard they had to do this year.

Erlanger says they're grateful for the donation, and pleased to see the community come together.

Its just nice to see the community's support for our staff here in the hospital its nice to see our staff being appreciated for the work that they're doing in the building right here.

Appreciated by erlanger staff the folks here that do need a little appreciation but also a little relief in what really is heroic activity.

Several carts were filled with food, and erlanger's staff repeatedly expressed their