Miami Heat Help Miami-Dade Students Learning From Home

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:16s - Published
CBS4's Hank Tester reports 12 selected students received computers, some cool swag from the Miami Heat as well as food.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3aEd1Ly


