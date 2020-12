Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:06s - Published 4 minutes ago

New Hampshire woman accused of sending threatening texts to Wayne County canvasser

A New Hampshire woman has been charged with texting threats to the chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Katelyn Jones, 23, is accused of sending threatening texts to Monica Palmer after she voted against certifying the election results for Wayne County on Nov.

17.