Long Beach car dealership and the Grinch team up to provide warm socks to the homeless
A local car dealership teamed up with one Christmas character that’s an unlike helper: the Grinch!
The grinch- chuck ryan cars of long beach - held their inaugural- 'christmas sock hop with the- grinch' ..
Collecting - socks for the homeless.
- maybe the grinch's heart isn't- so small after all.
- he took photos with donors to - help out the campaign.- why a sock drive?
Well socks ar- actually the- most requested item at homeless- shelters, and they're also a- rarely donated item.
Homeless - people tend to walk more than - the average person plus who - doesn't love warm dry pair of - socks.- - "through covid, there hasn't been a whole- lot of stuff to do with your- kids this christmas so it was - really fun to see just- - - something else for the kids to- make a christmas memory.
So - we're doing something - for the kids at the same time" chuck ryan cars will be - collecting socks until the- end of the year during their- store hours, then they'll - distribute them to several- homeless shelters