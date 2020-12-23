Long Beach car dealership and the Grinch team up to provide warm socks to the homeless

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

A local car dealership teamed up with one Christmas character that’s an unlike helper: the Grinch!

Facebook page for mor- information - - - a local car dealership teamed u- with one christmas- character thats an unlikely - helper.

The grinch- chuck ryan cars of long beach - held their inaugural- 'christmas sock hop with the- grinch' ..

Collecting - socks for the homeless.

- maybe the grinch's heart isn't- so small after all.

- he took photos with donors to - help out the campaign.- why a sock drive?

Well socks ar- actually the- most requested item at homeless- shelters, and they're also a- rarely donated item.

Homeless - people tend to walk more than - the average person plus who - doesn't love warm dry pair of - socks.- - "through covid, there hasn't been a whole- lot of stuff to do with your- kids this christmas so it was - really fun to see just- - - something else for the kids to- make a christmas memory.

So - we're doing something - for the kids at the same time" chuck ryan cars will be - collecting socks until the- end of the year during their- store hours, then they'll - distribute them to several- homeless shelters