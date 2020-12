Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers Try To Beat The Storm Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers Try To Beat The Storm Many ran to stores to wrap up their holiday shopping before the heavy snow began falling, Reg Chapman reports (1:26). WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 23, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like