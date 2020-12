Baltimore's Franciscan Center Plans To Serve 2,500 Meals In 24 Hours To The Homeless, Others Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:25s - Published 4 minutes ago Baltimore's Franciscan Center Plans To Serve 2,500 Meals In 24 Hours To The Homeless, Others Members of the Franciscan Center are planning to pull an all-nighter Wednesday night to feed the homeless and essential workers who will be on the job on Christmas Eve. 0

