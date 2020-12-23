North Alabama residents react to delay in coronavirus stimulus bill

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

President Trump has not yet signed the legislation

As congress amends the 900- billion dollar economic relief package - alabamians will have to wait a little bit longer for their stimulus checks.

She spoke to huntsville residents about the stimulus deal that's currently in limbo.

The people i spoke with said that the stimulus money is not a whole lot of money for today's standards.

But they recognize any amount can help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus bill does have limitations on who can receive the money and how much they receive.

Single people have to make under 75 thousand a year to receive the 600 dollars.

Couples have to make under one hundred 5o thousand.

People who make more than those amounts wil have their stimulus checks reduced.

Catherine courtney/ huntsville resident "the stimulus bill calls for it to only be applicable to people, people are only eligible if they make under a certain threshold and i mean i think that everybody, everybody is experiencing really tough times right now regardless of what your financial situation is, but especially those people that have less i think they need a little, a little help."

Now president trump has asked congress to amend the bill and increase the stimulus checks from six hundred dollars to two thousand dollars.

