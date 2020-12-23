Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

East Hills Mall Gifts Local Covid-19 Family

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
East Hills Mall Gifts Local Covid-19 Family

East Hills Mall Gifts Local Covid-19 Family

On Tuesday East Hills Mall staff pooled their resources as employees and awarded a $1,000 gift card.

A little bit of some snow.

Just a little bit.

Talk about that coming up in a few jodie.

Thank you.

Mike.

Each year at christmas time, the realty group take up a theme.

They received a surprise $1,000.

The two both lost their jobs due to pandemic and are caretakers of families including someone that just returned home from a covid hospital stay.

Pulling their money together.

Mall employees raised $500.

Several donating whatever cash they had




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Holiday gift ideas from Tejon Outlets [Video]

Holiday gift ideas from Tejon Outlets

It's that time of year again which means it's also time to do some holiday shopping. 23ABC's Alex Bell took a trip to the Tejon Outlets to find holiday gifts for everyone in your family. Even those who..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 06:52Published