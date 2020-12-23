East Hills Mall Gifts Local Covid-19 Family

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 6 minutes ago

On Tuesday East Hills Mall staff pooled their resources as employees and awarded a $1,000 gift card.

A little bit of some snow.

Just a little bit.

Talk about that coming up in a few jodie.

Thank you.

Mike.

Each year at christmas time, the realty group take up a theme.

They received a surprise $1,000.

The two both lost their jobs due to pandemic and are caretakers of families including someone that just returned home from a covid hospital stay.

Pulling their money together.

Mall employees raised $500.

Several donating whatever cash they had