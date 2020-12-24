Molinar's leap is 'no coincidence'

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

Hear what he did this offseason and how his personal journey impacted his basketball career:

It's hard to argue against iverson molinar as the most improved bulldog this season... through five games this year he's putting up just under 18 points per game... and it's been a long journey for the mississippi state sophomore guard... it's a hoops career that started in panama... that's where he is from..

He moved to the u-s at 14 for basketball reasons... his parents pictured right here still live in panama... when he first got to the states it was a tough adjustment..

He didn't speak much english and lived with a host family at the start in california... after he adjusted the basketball gamble payed off for him and he committed to ben howland and mississippi state... molinar says he's just getting started... and the improvements he made this offseason aren't just one big coincidence..

00-05 :24-:29 molinar says: i was training three times a day and i actually went back to san diego to work out with my uncle and he played professionally overseas and he knew what i had to do to become one of the best sec players and i am still working on that.

Howland says: his overall understanding of the game yhas imroved in every aspect.

A better defender both on an off the ball and a better decision maker in terms of his passing.

That uncle he mentioned that helped him train..... pictured right here... is