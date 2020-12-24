Fremont Street and New Year's Eve
There won't be any live entertainment on Fremont Street for New Year's Eve but people will still need to pay a $25 security fee if they want to hang out there.
No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says HancockThere will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a..
New Year's Eve party in downtown Las Vegas blocked due to uptick in coronavirus casesThe Fremont Street Experience does not have permission to host its New Year's Eve celebration this year due to the current uptick in coronavirus cases.
Betting Large on the Las Vegas StripThere's a new kid on Fremont Street! After 40 years Las Vegas has a brand new casino on the strip. Circa Resort & Casino brings new energy to downtown celebrating the timeless spirit of the city...